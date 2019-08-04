Flossbach Von Storch Ag Position in Ametek (AME) Has Increased by $16.93 Million as Market Value Rose; As Chevron (CVX) Stock Rose, Somerville Kurt F Has Upped Holding

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Ametek (AME) by 370.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 206,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 262,200 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76M, up from 55,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Ametek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 1.59M shares traded or 33.74% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500.

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 37,858 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 34,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55M shares traded or 42.94% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated LP accumulated 126,527 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability has 36,015 shares. First Commonwealth Pa invested in 0.51% or 6,587 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Management Inc has 1.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Intact Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 87,000 shares. Argyle Capital Mngmt holds 31,788 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cs Mckee LP has invested 1.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cape Ann Commercial Bank invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Farm Mutual Automobile invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, State Street has 1.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Reik & Communications Lc holds 0.61% or 18,268 shares. Bluefin Trading Lc holds 0.11% or 6,217 shares. Biondo Invest Limited Com owns 46,164 shares. 41,017 were accumulated by Osborne Partners Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,946 shares to 114,204 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,733 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.

