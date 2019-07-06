Flossbach Von Storch Ag Lowered Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake by $23.08 Million as Shares Declined; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Lowered Its Stake in Intel (INTC) by $803,268

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 15,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 240,090 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 255,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 349,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 711,467 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.10 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 5.48 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Harbour Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lafayette Investments has 63,825 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Orleans Cap La holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 43,065 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & owns 16,503 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan reported 131,100 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Inc Al reported 3.88% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cidel Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Selway Asset Mgmt owns 54,705 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Gould Asset Mngmt Llc Ca stated it has 0.19% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp owns 23,944 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Marietta Invest Partners Ltd stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Peak Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.17% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Palisade Asset Management Lc has 1.27% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 13.66 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 425,646 shares to 552,478 shares, valued at $30.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 7,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 694 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsr Inc. America First Investment Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 7,298 were reported by Assetmark. E&G LP stated it has 14,262 shares. Peconic Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 84,000 shares. 100 were reported by Monetary. Maryland accumulated 3,748 shares. Company Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.08% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Whitnell & Co owns 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 800 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated invested in 9,715 shares. Kempner Management Inc holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 72,985 shares.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.05 million for 11.41 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E.. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M on Monday, June 10.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 622,578 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $187.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 457,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

