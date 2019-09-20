Flossbach Von Storch Ag Lowered Its Check Point Software (CHKP) Stake; Southernsun Asset Management Trimmed By $2.62 Million Its Thor Industries (THO) Stake

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased Check Point Software (CHKP) stake by 15.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 308,136 shares as Check Point Software (CHKP)’s stock declined 5.65%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 1.70M shares with $195.98M value, down from 2.00M last quarter. Check Point Software now has $16.81B valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $108.18. About 1.55 million shares traded or 67.11% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Thor Industries Inc. (THO) stake by 4.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 45,235 shares as Thor Industries Inc. (THO)’s stock declined 7.91%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 917,032 shares with $53.60 million value, down from 962,267 last quarter. Thor Industries Inc. now has $3.02B valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 882,824 shares traded or 7.67% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point has $145 highest and $11600 lowest target. $127.17’s average target is 17.55% above currents $108.18 stock price. Check Point had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Mizuho initiated Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $122 target. On Thursday, September 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, April 15.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 13,658 shares to 52,371 valued at $99.17 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Philip Morris Internat. (NYSE:PM) stake by 459,027 shares and now owns 16.74M shares. Paypal was raised too.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.78 million for 21.46 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity. ZIEMER JAMES L had bought 3,545 shares worth $202,880.