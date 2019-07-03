Flossbach Von Storch Ag Lowered Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake by $2.66 Million; Boys Arnold & Co Boosted Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $21.13 Million as Share Value Rose

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 59,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.31 million, down from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Activision Blizzard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 4.02 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,803 shares to 12,261 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,650 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,378 are owned by Gibson Cap Limited Liability. Salem Counselors owns 304,455 shares. 129,227 were reported by Calamos Wealth. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Llc has 1.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc has 2.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Crawford Counsel accumulated 136,726 shares. Pggm Investments holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.03 million shares. 36,456 are owned by Community Services Group Ltd Liability Co. Arizona State Retirement System holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 860,146 shares. The Kentucky-based Barr E S Communications has invested 1.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 1.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 10,658 were accumulated by Carlson Cap Mngmt. Kistler reported 30,682 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Nothing To See Here – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Augmented Reality Space Peps Up With Tech Giants’ Initiatives – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Third-Quarter Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/06/2019: CLDR, CIEN, MDB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Popular Tech ETF Is Usually A July Winner – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sands Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.81% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kames Capital Public Limited Co stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cibc Asset accumulated 194,480 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 707,105 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 351,322 shares. Rampart Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 53,690 shares. Carmignac Gestion has 1.64% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Com accumulated 461,458 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancorp has 0.07% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Marshall Wace Llp owns 236,106 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 2,202 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 18.05 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 57,915 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Winch Advisory Lc reported 1,138 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 457,002 shares to 5.12 million shares, valued at $716.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 28,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group (NYSE:UBS).