Flossbach Von Storch Ag Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $72.84 Million; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Increased Domtar (UFS) Stake

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Domtar Corp (UFS) stake by 6186.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd acquired 494,942 shares as Domtar Corp (UFS)'s stock declined 6.89%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 502,942 shares with $24.97 million value, up from 8,000 last quarter. Domtar Corp now has $2.21B valuation.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 64.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag acquired 622,578 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)'s stock rose 6.56%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 1.59M shares with $187.84M value, up from 970,120 last quarter.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Cnx Resources Corporation stake by 1.25M shares to 7.16M valued at $77.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) stake by 5.91M shares and now owns 9.98 million shares. Fts International Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 15,300 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 26,943 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership accumulated 9,596 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia accumulated 14,400 shares. Brinker Capital Inc owns 13,062 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 12,532 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 5,700 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 1.39 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 306,684 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amer Intl Group has 125,498 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 32,916 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Hl Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,010 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Domtar (NYSE:UFS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Domtar had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 3, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 3.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $14900 target. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $13100 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush.