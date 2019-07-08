Flossbach Von Storch Ag Lifted Medtronic (MDT) Stake; BELLUS HEALTH NEW COMMON SHARES (BLUSF) SI Decreased By 28%

BELLUS HEALTH INC NEW COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) had a decrease of 28% in short interest. BLUSF’s SI was 1,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 28% from 2,500 shares previously. It closed at $2.24 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased Medtronic (MDT) stake by 26.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag acquired 377,565 shares as Medtronic (MDT)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 1.79M shares with $163.28 million value, up from 1.42M last quarter. Medtronic now has $131.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $97.77. About 1.26M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions

BELLUS Health Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. The company has market cap of $356.29 million. The Company’s pipeline of projects include BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough; KIACTA, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of patients suffering from active pulmonary sarcoidosis, a rare fatal inflammatory condition that affects the lungs; and Shigamab for the treatment of hemolytic uremic syndrome caused by Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also has economic interests in various other partnered drug development projects, including AMO-01 for Fragile X Syndrome and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 17 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform” rating. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 20. BTIG Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $100 target in Tuesday, January 15 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Com owns 163 shares. Sun Life reported 17,886 shares. Parkwood Ltd invested in 49,730 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Argi Services Lc has 2,991 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Convergence Inv Partners Lc reported 10,217 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Jones Cos Lllp stated it has 97,865 shares. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fil Limited holds 638,653 shares. North Star Management Corp reported 5,943 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt holds 0.12% or 90,033 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Financial Service holds 49,190 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 2.46% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 39,000 shares. Associated Banc invested 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Pinebridge Invs LP has 363,664 shares.