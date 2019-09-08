Flossbach Von Storch Ag Lifted Its 3M (MMM) Stake by $43.87 Million; Madison Investment Holdings Raised Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $1.04 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 59.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 211,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 567,048 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.82M, up from 355,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.74M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 19,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 539,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.12M, up from 519,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 77,302 shares to 280,296 shares, valued at $53.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 22,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,588 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Capital reported 0.12% stake. Jones Companies Lllp owns 6,453 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 96,298 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.25% or 114,538 shares in its portfolio. Cortland Associates Inc Mo holds 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 15,692 shares. Moreover, Willis Counsel has 2.75% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 740,738 shares. Parsec Fincl Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 2.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) has 18,614 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 1,586 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd has 5,538 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Company reported 1.57% stake. Payden Rygel reported 644,900 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 1.85% or 77,107 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arrow accumulated 42,555 shares or 0.53% of the stock.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: China Confirmation Proves Meaningful – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: When Listless Is a Good Thing – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VONG, MA, UNH, CSCO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Limited Liability holds 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,338 shares. Wharton Business Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,000 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc stated it has 32,760 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Thompson Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 9,860 are owned by Girard Prtn Limited. Guardian Investment Management has invested 2.6% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Price T Rowe Md invested in 1.34 million shares. Huntington Bancshares owns 165,885 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 570 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt reported 27,407 shares. 13,231 are held by Harbour Investment Mngmt Ltd. Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.07% or 385,705 shares. Cadence State Bank Na accumulated 9,664 shares. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 78,803 shares. Farmers Tru has invested 0.69% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 323,285 shares to 40,748 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 133,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,004 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).