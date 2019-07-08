Flossbach Von Storch Ag Increases Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD); Consolidated Edison (ED) Holder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Holding by $580,860 as Share Price Rose

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by 47.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 20,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,128 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18M, up from 43,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Mcdonalds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $211.5. About 114,116 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 53.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 6,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,026 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511,000, down from 12,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $89.14. About 29,349 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99M. Fairhurst David Ogden also sold $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. Hoovel Catherine A. had sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662 on Wednesday, February 13. MCKENNA ANDREW J also sold $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drw Secs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Maryland Cap invested in 27,365 shares or 0.64% of the stock. 27,747 are owned by Bell Bancorp. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.08% or 11,012 shares in its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Ne has invested 1.4% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Accredited Invsts Incorporated stated it has 0.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd invested in 3,004 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Citigroup Inc holds 0.17% or 931,938 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.49% or 906,433 shares. Marsico Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.84% or 268,407 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd reported 0.15% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 19,093 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability holds 14,746 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. M Securities reported 6,007 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ri owns 20,491 shares.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 116,477 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $71.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,810 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Limited reported 644,363 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Capital Fund Mgmt holds 28,879 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0.02% or 30,245 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 1.62% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Moreover, Smith Moore And has 0.05% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 2,501 shares. 2,440 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants Investments. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 4,264 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Llc (Wy) invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Moreover, Iowa Bankshares has 0.56% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 14,293 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 16,385 shares. Df Dent stated it has 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.03% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Cleararc Cap reported 7,795 shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 24,911 shares to 58,642 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 20,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Bandwidth Inc.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 38 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $105,664 activity. The insider OATES JOSEPH P bought $518. Sanchez Robert also bought $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. $2,243 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Moore Elizabeth D. RESHESKE FRANCES also bought $85 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. $7,530 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Muccilo Robert. $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $215.90M for 33.77 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.