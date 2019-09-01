Flossbach Von Storch Ag Increases Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM); Harvest Management Holds Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 8,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 75,125 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90M, up from 66,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.29M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 45,001 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Overlooked Asset Is Proof of Salesforce’s Future Growth Potential – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 349,746 shares to 711,467 shares, valued at $47.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 897,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,016 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 66,185 shares. Pension Service reported 681,137 shares stake. Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 3.29% or 30,000 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 5,780 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard holds 57.28M shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability has 4,932 shares. Moreover, Pictet And Cie (Europe) has 0.21% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas accumulated 40,490 shares. 9,725 were reported by Intrust National Bank Na. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 4.97 million shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth National Bank Of owns 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 8,361 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 53,500 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Services invested 3.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 164,295 were accumulated by Clough Capital Prns Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Principal Finance holds 0.43% or 4.17M shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 249,126 shares. Tradewinds Management Limited Co reported 4,980 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barr E S & reported 35,061 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt stated it has 1.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). J Goldman Lp owns 864,455 shares. Nadler Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 9,294 shares. Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 0.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Carolina-based Westend Advsr has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gam Ag accumulated 40,195 shares. Havens Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,100 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset De holds 0.4% or 6,035 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 6,652 shares.