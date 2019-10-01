Flossbach Von Storch Ag Increased Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding By $14.15 Million; SATO HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (SATOF) Shorts Decreased By 31.54%

SATO HOLDINGS CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (OTCMKTS:SATOF) had a decrease of 31.54% in short interest. SATOF’s SI was 16,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 31.54% from 24,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 165 days are for SATO HOLDINGS CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPA (OTCMKTS:SATOF)’s short sellers to cover SATOF’s short positions. It closed at $23 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) stake by 2.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag acquired 372,410 shares as Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 15.66M shares with $602.51M value, up from 15.29 million last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp now has $30.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 4.85 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 67,280 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Minneapolis Limited Liability Co has 3.58% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 6,682 are owned by Cwm Lc. Vanguard Group owns 89.72 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 86,966 shares stake. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Rodgers Brothers has 7,109 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Regions Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 7,421 shares. 9,188 are owned by Washington Bancorp. Indexiq Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Geode Capital Mgmt Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12.08 million shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). State Street Corporation reported 37.83 million shares.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp Halts Production at Key Gold Mine – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mining For Gold – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Newmont-Goldcorp Or Barrick Gold â€“ Who Is Winning The Gold War? – Forbes” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont Goldcorp prices 2.800% senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased 1625 On Semiconductor 15.10.2023 (Prn) stake by 600,000 shares to 3.90M valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Taiwan Semiconductor Adr (NYSE:TSM) stake by 38,000 shares and now owns 152,000 shares. Ubs Group (NYSE:UBS) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 13.96% above currents $37.74 stock price. Newmont Mining had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 9. Deutsche Bank maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, September 9 by RBC Capital Markets. FBR Capital maintained the shares of NEM in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of NEM in report on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 3 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Wednesday, September 11 to “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Buy” rating.