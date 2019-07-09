Flossbach Von Storch Ag Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Boosted by $5.01 Million; Hollencrest Securities Has Cut Its Philip Morris International In (PM) Stake by $645,568

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 2,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,713 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.94 million, up from 35,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.09M shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby; 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 03/04/2018 – Trump says U.S. subsidizes Amazon for shipping; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 06/04/2018 – EPA Chief’s Job Status | Trump’s New Trade Threat | Trump’s Beef With Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Trump hits Amazon yet again Monday: Claims post office losing ‘a fortune’ and other retailers pay more in taxes; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $79.44. About 3.43 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.93 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 4,021 shares to 44,886 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd stated it has 145,922 shares. Captrust Fin stated it has 36,128 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital Inc holds 112,948 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Cap Planning reported 0.26% stake. Princeton Port Strategies Limited Company holds 5,043 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 210,231 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management holds 2,241 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc accumulated 0.13% or 15,823 shares. Stearns Services Group Inc accumulated 5,829 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 28,415 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. South State stated it has 18,418 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc reported 0.35% stake. Valicenti Advisory Incorporated accumulated 13,295 shares. 2,484 are held by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability. Howard Capital Mngmt invested in 0.35% or 28,050 shares.

