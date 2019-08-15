Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Upped Pepsico (PEP) Position; Amp Capital Investors LTD Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 25.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd acquired 93,312 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 459,035 shares with $20.02M value, up from 365,723 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $43.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 3.75 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased Pepsico (PEP) stake by 10618.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag acquired 320,150 shares as Pepsico (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 323,165 shares with $39.60M value, up from 3,015 last quarter. Pepsico now has $182.67B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.65. About 493,992 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 16,093 shares to 690,014 valued at $162.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) stake by 92,861 shares and now owns 35,434 shares. E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 10,369 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 1.21% or 1.32 million shares. Meridian Counsel reported 10,654 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Tn has 22,920 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na holds 0.17% or 19,269 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management has invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Profund Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 80,216 shares. Anderson Hoagland And holds 1.36% or 52,855 shares in its portfolio. Harris LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 4.37 million shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I Inc, Texas-based fund reported 847,311 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 17.50M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware holds 0.17% or 24,099 shares. Estabrook Mgmt has 21,374 shares. Legacy Cap Partners has 0.44% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 21,843 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 55.85% above currents $31.55 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, June 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 15.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 1,000 shares to 2,250 valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 59,161 shares and now owns 2.66 million shares. Paypal was reduced too.