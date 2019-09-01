Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position By $63.52 Million; Kemnay Advisory Services Lifted Its Bankunited (BKU) Holding

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 9.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag acquired 457,002 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 5.12 million shares with $716.19M value, up from 4.67 million last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased Bankunited Inc (BKU) stake by 40.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc acquired 9,484 shares as Bankunited Inc (BKU)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 32,684 shares with $1.09M value, up from 23,200 last quarter. Bankunited Inc now has $2.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 496,100 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stake by 69,180 shares to 96,150 valued at $9.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) stake by 610,400 shares and now owns 1.18M shares. Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 1.56M shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.62% or 5,589 shares in its portfolio. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has invested 3.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Howard Capital has 2.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 105,793 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Western Cap Mngmt Com holds 4.38% or 2,202 shares. Horizon Investment Services Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 1,936 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Stockton holds 0.71% or 9,875 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Inc Ca accumulated 136,451 shares or 3.44% of the stock. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cypress invested in 2.61% or 91,377 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 58,113 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,298 shares. Edgestream Partners LP reported 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.73% above currents $128.36 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $147 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BKU shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 91.28 million shares or 0.04% more from 91.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd accumulated 3.84M shares. Aqr Cap Lc reported 0.01% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 6,292 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 367,940 shares. Jefferies Gp, New York-based fund reported 6,548 shares. Blair William And Il owns 84,655 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated holds 0% or 34,200 shares. 898,872 are owned by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Ci Invests owns 0.06% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 306,637 shares. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) invested 0.01% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Bluemountain Cap Management has invested 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.1% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,588 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 114,380 shares.