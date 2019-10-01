Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Upped Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $3.53 Million as Market Value Declined; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Cut Stake in Honeywell International (HON) by $820,410 as Market Value Rose

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 31.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 23,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 98,475 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.94M, up from 75,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $147.59. About 2.10 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 4,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 91,036 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.89M, down from 95,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 1.97M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Group (NYSE:UBS) by 10.23 million shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $23.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 59,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,017 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1.