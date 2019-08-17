Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Trimmed Position in Schlumberger (SLB) by $39.24 Million as Stock Price Declined; Doheny Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $1.70 Million as Stock Value Declined

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 20,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 47,285 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, down from 68,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Microchip Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 1.53 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 29/05/2018 – News On Microsemi Corp. (MSCC) Now Under MCHP; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 59.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 912,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 619,900 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.01 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Villere St Denis J Com Ltd Com reported 0.52% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amer Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 11,442 shares. South State holds 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 55,753 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.94M shares. Renaissance Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,525 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank & Tru, New York-based fund reported 52,059 shares. Van Eck Associates has invested 0.9% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Counselors has 0.53% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rockland Tru holds 289,970 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Hbk Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 41,061 shares. Addenda Cap Inc accumulated 0.09% or 29,346 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 879 shares. Wetherby Asset stated it has 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.06% or 14,667 shares in its portfolio.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,914 shares to 645,319 shares, valued at $38.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 55,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 638,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 19.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.