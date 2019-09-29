Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Trimmed Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding; Shorts at CAPITALAND MALL TRUST UNIT (CPAMF) Raised By 2.56%

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased Electronic Arts (EA) stake by 30.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 333,090 shares as Electronic Arts (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 744,647 shares with $75.40 million value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. Electronic Arts now has $28.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 1.64M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST UNIT (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) had an increase of 2.56% in short interest. CPAMF’s SI was 21.13 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.56% from 20.60 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 211267 days are for CAPITALAND MALL TRUST UNIT (OTCMKTS:CPAMF)’s short sellers to cover CPAMF’s short positions. It closed at $1.89 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CapitaLand Mall Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment arm of CapitaLand Ltd. The company has market cap of $7.13 billion. The firm invests in income producing retail properties. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the real estate markets of Singapore.

More recent CapitaLand Mall Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CapitaLand Mall Trust: Priced For Perfection – Awaiting A Better Entry Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “The Short Case For Singapore Press Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Asia Pacific Ex-Japan REIT ETF Shines Light On An Important But Under-Indexed Asset Class – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 28, 2016 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.58% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). New England Research & has invested 0.58% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Davenport & Co Limited Liability Corp owns 55,426 shares. Invest House Ltd Company owns 7,965 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 59,091 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has 104,601 shares. Delta Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 2,465 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 776,941 shares. Motley Fool Asset invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 609,035 are held by Techs Crossover Vi Limited Liability Company. First Merchants has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Eminence Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 1.84% or 1.38 million shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors Inc owns 14,791 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wedbush pulls EA from Best Ideas – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Now’s the Time to Buy These Video Game Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $109.88’s average target is 14.85% above currents $95.67 stock price. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock had 14 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 8. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by M Partners. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 24.