Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Raised Its Stake in Nike (NKE) as Market Valuation Declined; Illumina (ILMN) Position Maintained by Edgewood Management Llc

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 9,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,436 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 165,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 18,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.11 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 billion, up from 4.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $300.9. About 909,601 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 168,620 shares to 15,527 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. Another trade for 124 shares valued at $34,734 was made by Dadswell Charles on Friday, February 1. 3,300 shares were sold by FLATLEY JAY T, worth $969,078 on Tuesday, February 12. $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by deSouza Francis A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Amer Century has invested 0.26% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0.03% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Panagora Asset reported 6,690 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Lp invested 0.07% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,502 shares. Ithaka Group Lc owns 67,957 shares. Horan Cap Advsr accumulated 47 shares. Tekla Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 237,514 shares. Johnson Fincl Group owns 80 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has invested 0.65% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 505 are owned by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 4,683 shares. Regent Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Stephens Ar accumulated 0.02% or 2,850 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc stated it has 1,147 shares.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ESGL’s Holdings Imply 10% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Illumina Reports Preliminary Revenue for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2019: MDGS, HOOK, ILMN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ILMN, FLS, APA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike Missed Earnings, The Robots Could Sell It, We’ll Buy At $77 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike pulls ‘Betsy Ross’ sneaker after Kaepernick intervenes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike keeps plans for Arizona factory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 140,380 were reported by Cim Ltd Liability Company. Welch Forbes stated it has 11,106 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs holds 18,128 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank owns 38,232 shares. 297,990 are owned by Glenmede Tru Com Na. Accuvest Advsrs holds 0.52% or 11,484 shares. 8.11 million are owned by State Bank Of America De. Carlson Management invested in 4,084 shares. Griffin Asset Management owns 29,447 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. First Business accumulated 2,523 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.36% or 813,804 shares. New York-based Melvin Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.89% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fulton Bankshares Na stated it has 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hbk Invs LP holds 415,183 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 93,680 shares to 379,340 shares, valued at $69.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 565,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,115 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal.