Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Raised By $5.23 Million Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 26.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag acquired 21,000 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 101,500 shares with $25.35M value, up from 80,500 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $68.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $253.37. About 956,011 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q

Among 5 analysts covering Ceco Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ceco Environmental has $10 highest and $9 lowest target. $9.70’s average target is 37.20% above currents $7.07 stock price. Ceco Environmental had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Maxim Group. The rating was upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy” on Tuesday, June 11. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 13 by FBR Capital. See CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $8.0000 New Target: $10.0000 Upgrade

12/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $9.5 Initiate

07/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $9.5

08/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

More notable recent CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CECO Environmental (CECE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CECE vs. SMED: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CECO Environmental to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 29th in Chicago – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CECO Environmental (CECE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $78,570 activity. On Friday, March 8 Liner David B bought $35,650 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) or 5,000 shares. The insider Sadlowski Dennis bought $14,000.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $249.61 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold CECO Environmental Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 22.49 million shares or 0.79% more from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Service Gru has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). The New York-based Interest Inc has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Trigran Invests invested 5.86% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.01% or 12,830 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation has 346,261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Sg Americas Secs Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 10,166 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 8,714 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn invested in 0% or 376,106 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 22,790 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 12,162 shares. 21,318 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co. State Street Corporation accumulated 545,723 shares.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 160,925 shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in CECO Environmental; 16/05/2018 – CECO Environmental at Houlihan Lokey Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ CECO Environmental Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECE); 08/03/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $168.9 MLN AS COMPARED WITH $197.0 MLN ON DECEMBER 31, 2016; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 222% to 15 Days; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 08/03/2018 Ceco Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO REDUCE DEBT

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) stake by 209,030 shares to 5.51 million valued at $1.11 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastercard (NYSE:MA) stake by 3,505 shares and now owns 326,040 shares. Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 4,148 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 201,366 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd holds 0.34% or 13,616 shares. Moreover, Kanawha Mgmt Ltd has 2.57% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 73,342 shares. Select Equity Lp, a New York-based fund reported 101,061 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 235,590 shares. Moreover, Marshall Sullivan Wa has 3.46% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 18,863 shares. Baskin Fin Svcs has 73,411 shares for 3.4% of their portfolio. Donaldson Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,157 shares. Mufg Americas has 0.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Maryland Mngmt holds 59,917 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.33% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.