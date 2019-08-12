Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Position; PELOTON MINERALS CORPORATION COMMON SHAR (PMCCF) Sellers Increased By 179.66% Their Shorts

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased Oracle (ORCL) stake by 80.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 565,580 shares as Oracle (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 139,115 shares with $7.47M value, down from 704,695 last quarter. Oracle now has $178.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 2.61M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.62 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Market Perform” rating. Raymond James maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $57 target. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14.

