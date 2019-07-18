Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Increased Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Artemis Investment Management Llp Decreased Humana (HUM) Holding By $48.44 Million

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased Pepsico (PEP) stake by 10618.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag acquired 320,150 shares as Pepsico (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 323,165 shares with $39.60M value, up from 3,015 last quarter. Pepsico now has $185.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.78. About 4.11 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Humana Inc (HUM) stake by 54.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 182,105 shares as Humana Inc (HUM)’s stock declined 18.60%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 153,217 shares with $40.79M value, down from 335,322 last quarter. Humana Inc now has $38.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $281.98. About 663,042 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – Walmart Is Said in Talks With Humana for Deeper Partnership; 10/04/2018 – Humana: Transaction Was Completed April 10, Financial Terms Weren’t Disclosed; 07/05/2018 – Humana at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Humana, PE firms to buy hospice operator Curo Health for $1.4 billion; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 23/04/2018 – Humana Doesn’t Anticipate Material Impact to 2018 Earnings From Transaction; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS DELAWARE COURT ALSO DENIED ALL RELIEF BRIGADE CAPITAL SOUGHT IN CONNECTION WITH ITS MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST HUMANA DEAL: GLASS LEWIS; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt invested in 61,871 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) invested in 0.25% or 3,091 shares. Violich Cap Management Inc has 2.82% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 90,696 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 0.33% or 44,793 shares in its portfolio. Hengehold Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.6% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 20,809 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi reported 0.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hilltop Inc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jbf owns 21,000 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation holds 85,513 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc holds 3.46% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 232,865 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 162,111 shares. Arbor Investment Advsr Ltd has invested 0.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). East Coast Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 3,342 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,763 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $138 target in Thursday, April 18 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, February 19.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) stake by 209,030 shares to 5.51 million valued at $1.11 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 815,035 shares and now owns 3.32M shares. Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was reduced too.

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, up 32.32% or $1.28 from last year’s $3.96 per share. HUM’s profit will be $707.58 million for 13.45 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.48 actual earnings per share reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.96% EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity. The insider BEVERIDGE – ROY A sold 8,278 shares worth $2.54M.

Among 6 analysts covering Humana (NYSE:HUM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Humana had 11 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 7. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $327 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) stake by 222,668 shares to 607,300 valued at $28.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) stake by 147,023 shares and now owns 415,064 shares. Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) was raised too.

