Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Entergy New (ETR) Shareholder Zimmer Partners LP Decreased Holding by $97.38 Million as Share Price Rose

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 64.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 622,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.84M, up from 970,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 68.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 477,190 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.63M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $113.55. About 1.32M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 29/05/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Entergy, Exits Suez; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85, EST. $6.36; 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees FY18 Utility, Parent & Other Adjusted Guidance Range of $4.50-$4.90 a Shr; 03/05/2018 – New York power grid expects demand to decline through 2028; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER ST; 14/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Issues Confirmatory Order to Entergy

More important recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance”, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 286,139 shares to 3.83 million shares, valued at $125.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 43.84M shares in the quarter, for a total of 44.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance Inc has invested 0.03% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Avalon Advsr Lc stated it has 159,382 shares. Assetmark reported 3,087 shares. Federated Pa holds 14,161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.15M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com reported 0.02% stake. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 5,172 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Hudock Limited holds 0.16% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 4,705 shares. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 66 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Gru Llp has 0% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Capital Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Savings Bank Of The West has 2,777 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Corporation has 0.02% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 25,105 shares.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 EPS, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $444.80M for 12.51 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foyston Gordon & Payne reported 6.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild And Asset Management Us holds 1.55% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. Partner Fund Mgmt LP invested in 0.77% or 296,300 shares. Qv invested in 2.27% or 135,019 shares. Page Arthur B holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37,680 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 2.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telos Capital Mgmt has 1.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,420 shares. Old Point Tru & Services N A has invested 4.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Economic Planning Grp Adv reported 0.18% stake. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Selway Asset Mgmt stated it has 3.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Twin Tree Management LP holds 0.02% or 35,480 shares in its portfolio. 104,079 were reported by Motco. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 3.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kentucky Retirement Systems, a Kentucky-based fund reported 335,433 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PD, MSFT, KEM – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.