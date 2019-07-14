Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Increased Amgen (AMGN) Holding; Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased Amgen (AMGN) stake by 7.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag acquired 3,200 shares as Amgen (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 48,250 shares with $9.17M value, up from 45,050 last quarter. Amgen now has $106.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49M shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share

Among 6 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Guggenheim maintained Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) rating on Friday, February 22. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $69 target. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $65 target in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 7. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. See Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 106,984 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 34,153 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Barclays Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.88 million shares. Timber Creek Cap Lc has 27,065 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 26,400 shares. Perigon Wealth Management has 4,000 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.08% or 714,819 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 22,515 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 2.22 million shares. First Savings Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Blair William & Il has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 0.11% or 15,767 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Reliant Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Tennessee-based fund reported 54,230 shares.

The stock increased 1.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 9.01 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of gas and oil properties. The company has market cap of $36.71 billion. It operates through three divisions: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. It has a 76.96 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids .

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Amgen had 11 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Monday, January 28 by Evercore. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Thursday, May 23. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets initiated it with “Buy” rating and $228 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,575 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co. Wesbanco Retail Bank holds 105,651 shares. Buckingham Capital stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Geode Mngmt Limited has invested 0.47% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Jefferies Group Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,150 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh has 129,161 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Cumberland Partners Limited owns 4,530 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cibc World Inc owns 93,386 shares. Blume Capital, California-based fund reported 400 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 28,648 shares. Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 1,230 shares. Hussman Strategic holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 20,000 shares. Comerica Bank accumulated 0.33% or 212,264 shares. Sageworth Tru Commerce, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 532 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity. SUGAR RONALD D had sold 2,000 shares worth $380,000.