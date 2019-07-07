Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Decreased Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $10.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Benedict Financial Advisors Has Increased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $381,692; Stock Price Rose

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 24.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 60,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,967 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.43M, down from 242,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.52M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 5,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 7,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.33B market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 22/03/2018 – Food Logistics: Starbucks Explores Use of Blockchain; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in March

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 18.89 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 113,000 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $18.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global by 9,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenhaven Assoc Inc has 2,032 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.39% or 59.87 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.35% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7.52M shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,386 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability invested in 6.90 million shares. Old Dominion, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,854 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc reported 1,200 shares. Blume Mgmt reported 2,338 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. East Coast Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 9,681 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest has 0.12% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Smith Salley has 1.39% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Congress Asset Ma invested in 0.1% or 47,267 shares. 18,071 were reported by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pacific Global Investment Mgmt has 0.49% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 13,242 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Serious Signs Of A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Is Headed Lower – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Broadcom Inc (AVGO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Mngmt Commerce L L C holds 0.21% or 601,491 shares. First Foundation owns 29,430 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has 0.91% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.24% or 222,408 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership has 81,125 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 133,721 shares. Rnc Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 15,452 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,372 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd reported 64,866 shares. Vision Mgmt Inc has 1.83% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 27,340 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Commerce Inc stated it has 53,501 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Ltd reported 14,275 shares.