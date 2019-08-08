Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Decreased Its Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $104.33 Million as Valuation Declined; Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Lowered by $548,012 as Shares Declined

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 8,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 17,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 25,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $60.58. About 2.10M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 48.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.53 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $94.72. About 2.55M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EA +1.8% as bookings beat, tax benefit assists profits – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Weakness in Activision (ATVI), EA (EA) and Take-Two (TTWO) Said to be Tied in Part to Trump’s Comments Against Video Game Violence – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts (EA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Despite the Cold Reception for Apex Legends Season 2 Update, EA Stock Remains a Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.44% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 140,985 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 76 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 7,356 shares. Moreover, Holderness Invests has 0.12% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 42,741 shares. National Registered Advisor Incorporated accumulated 4,631 shares. Cwm Ltd stated it has 38,668 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Company stated it has 386 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) has 71,503 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 74,965 shares. Nomura Holdings Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Coastline, Rhode Island-based fund reported 15,215 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 3,125 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 17,515 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. also sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01 million.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,815 shares to 38,713 shares, valued at $68.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Femsa Adr (NYSE:FMX).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Emerson Declares Dividend – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Helps Industry Enable Digital Transformation with New Cybersecurity Lab – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric declares $0.49 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,482 are owned by Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Fairfield Bush And Company has 0.34% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Argent Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 295,405 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Granite Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Renaissance Inv Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 6,749 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Com owns 301,000 shares. Bonness Enter owns 43,500 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. The Tennessee-based Barnett Company has invested 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, State Bank Of The West has 0.09% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 11,171 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Private Ocean Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 3,400 shares. Camarda Limited Liability Corporation owns 29 shares. 130,267 are held by Brown Advisory Inc. Plancorp Llc has invested 8.31% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Boston Prns reported 0.03% stake.