Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Decreased Its Holding in Emerson Electric (EMR) by $1.02 Million as Stock Declined; Community Bank Decreased Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $452,250 as Stock Price Rose

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 126,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66 million, down from 141,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.52. About 1.62M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow

Community Bank decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 5,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 4,452 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, down from 9,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $108.33. About 2.25M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor International – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 113,000 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $18.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 211,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $641.82M for 14.57 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.70B for 21.16 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reimbursement for Medtronic insulin pump established in Germany – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Reports First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IN.PACT AV Access Trial Meets Primary Safety and Effectiveness Endpoints – GlobeNewswire” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,624 shares to 80,766 shares, valued at $22.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

