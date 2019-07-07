Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Cut Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding; SECURITAS A B ORDINARY SHARES SHS-B- (SCTBF) Shorts Raised By 13.73%

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased Tjx Companies (TJX) stake by 8.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 116,477 shares as Tjx Companies (TJX)’s stock rose 4.91%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 1.34 million shares with $71.13M value, down from 1.45 million last quarter. Tjx Companies now has $66.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.67M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c

SECURITAS A B ORDINARY SHARES SHS-B- (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had an increase of 13.73% in short interest. SCTBF’s SI was 2.44M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.73% from 2.14 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 24394 days are for SECURITAS A B ORDINARY SHARES SHS-B- (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)’s short sellers to cover SCTBF’s short positions. It closed at $16.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.86 million for 21.95 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Patten Tn invested in 111,233 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx reported 8,000 shares. Century Companies holds 12.60M shares. Shell Asset Management Company holds 449,204 shares. 4,299 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Weiss Multi reported 0.11% stake. Thornburg Inv Mgmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 393,135 shares. Westend Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cannell Peter B & invested 0.98% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.59% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 60,600 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Inc Ltd Company owns 1.62% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 404,314 shares. Provident Tru owns 4.40 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.1% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 11,105 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 217,826 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was upgraded by CFRA. Barclays Capital maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $56 target. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased 3M (NYSE:MMM) stake by 211,933 shares to 567,048 valued at $117.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 1.11M shares and now owns 15.29M shares. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. The company has market cap of $6.81 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It has a 18.67 P/E ratio. It primarily offers specialized guarding, mobile, monitoring, remote video, on-site, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate investigation and risk management services.

