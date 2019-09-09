Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Cut Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $37.76 Million; As Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tig Advisors Lowered by $677,600 Its Stake

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.40% . The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 1.69M shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT WITHDREW FTC SUIT AFTER EXTENDING TIMING ON DEAL; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX GETS STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EC ON CRISTAL TIO2 PUR; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – FUNDS MAY BE DRAWN DOWN ON A QUARTERLY BASIS AS NEEDED BASED, ON A BUDGET AGREED UPON BY COMPANY AND AMIC; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CONFIDENT CAN DETERMINE AN APPROPRIATE AND PROPORTIONATE RESOLUTION TO ANY VALID CONCERNS OF COMMISSION; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO CURRENTLY HOLDS SHRS WORTH ABOUT $476M IN TRONOX; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Declares Dividend of $0.045; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH ADVANCED METAL INDUSTRIES CLUSTER COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 90 PCT OF AMIC’S OWNERSHIP IN A TITANIUM SLAG SMELTER FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Gets Pushback from European Regulators on Cristal Deal; 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement to Acquire 90% of Advanced Metal Industries Co.’s Jazan Slagger Operations in Saudi Arabia

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 78.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 294,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 80,570 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 375,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 2.12 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter

More notable recent Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Tronox Announces Repurchase of 14 Million Shares of its Common Stock from Exxaro – PRNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chemours’ 35% Drop In Titanium Dioxide Volume Sends JPMorgan To Sidelines – Benzinga” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tronox Inc. (TROX) CEO Jeff Quinn on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tronox (TROX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 23.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.17 per share. TROX’s profit will be $35.82M for 9.95 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $379,667 activity. Neuman Jeffrey N bought 4,000 shares worth $30,392. Carlson Timothy C had bought 9,615 shares worth $99,996 on Tuesday, June 4. On Thursday, June 13 Hinman Wayne A bought $55,025 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Capital Mngmt LP holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) for 267,606 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 45,144 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global by 9,661 shares to 13,161 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Femsa Adr (NYSE:FMX) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 16.63 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

