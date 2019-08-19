Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Cut Dillards (DDS) Position by $1.05 Million; Lumina Fund Management Continues to Hold Stake in Illumina (ILMN)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Dillards (DDS) by 52.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, down from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Dillards for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 713,159 shares traded or 39.50% up from the average. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase)

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $288.65. About 695,603 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Everence Cap Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Assetmark Inc invested in 11 shares. Twin Tree LP has invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Hartford Inv Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 17,993 shares. 3,421 are held by Bb&T. Dorsey Wright And Assocs holds 0.53% or 7,072 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.14% or 28,598 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 0.08% or 613,027 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group, a California-based fund reported 75,490 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt accumulated 151,108 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bankshares invested in 1,842 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Etrade Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 5,208 shares. 171,800 are held by Duquesne Family Office Ltd Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 11,988 shares. Capital has 1.70M shares. 10,355 are held by Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Lc reported 79,763 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co reported 380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tyvor Cap Ltd Liability Co invested 1.11% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Aperio Group Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). 3,232 were accumulated by Magnetar Fincl Limited. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Company reported 17,671 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability invested in 87,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Intl Gru holds 0.01% or 43,623 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 1,026 shares for 0% of their portfolio.