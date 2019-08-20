Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Boosted Nike (NKE) Position by $815,220; Market Valuation Rose; Suntrust Bks (STI) Stock Value Rose While Envestnet Asset Management Has Cut Position by $18.28 Million

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 9,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 175,436 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 165,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 2.90 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 309,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 308,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.28M, down from 618,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.2. About 928,324 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Suntrust Banks Inc $850m 7Y +108; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS BELIEVE UNTIL LATE LAST WEEK THAT INFORMATION ACCESSED BY EX-EMPLOYEE DID NOT LEAVE SUNTRUST- CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF $1.29 PER AVERAGE COMMON DILUTED SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 16/05/2018 – Extraction Oil at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 22/03/2018 – Shake Shack Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST SAYS BELIEVE INFORMATION INCLUDED NAMES AND ACCOUNT BALANCES, BUT DID NOT INCLUDE PERSONALLY INFORMATION -CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24% IN CURRENT QUARTER, UP 7 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY AND UP 15 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Sports Influencers and Consumer Branding – It’s a Win-Win (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invs Com Ltd reported 409,188 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.11% or 304,571 shares. Maryland-based Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Com has invested 0.85% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Invesco holds 3.26M shares. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 33,365 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 3.60 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Main Street Rech Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Central Asset Invs & Mngmt Hldg (Hk) Limited stated it has 7.81% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.20M shares. Axa owns 319,408 shares. Johnson Group Inc reported 3,521 shares. Thornburg Investment owns 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 54 shares. Headinvest Ltd Com has invested 0.16% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lynch & In invested in 3,163 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 815,035 shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $554.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dillards (NYSE:DDS) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Call (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 156,415 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings reported 380,846 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.02% or 654 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Co Of Nevada accumulated 0.01% or 1,335 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 28,780 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc holds 0.17% or 70,906 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Mgmt reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks holds 1.62 million shares. Mcmillion Capital Management Incorporated holds 1.39% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 43,408 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Pcj Investment Counsel Limited has invested 0.24% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated holds 0.17% or 20,409 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 290,422 shares stake. Evermay Wealth Lc invested in 4,868 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Com reported 12,895 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.03% or 58,696 shares in its portfolio.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 11,882 shares to 603,371 shares, valued at $27.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr (HYGH) by 8,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).