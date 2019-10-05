Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Boosted By $67.55 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 9.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag acquired 485,975 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 5.61 million shares with $781.27 million value, up from 5.12M last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $354.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 21.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 14,159 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 52,819 shares with $2.89 million value, down from 66,978 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $199.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 60,235 shares to 3.15 million valued at $264.54 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mastercard (NYSE:MA) stake by 59,023 shares and now owns 267,017 shares. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A also bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 11.33% above currents $133.66 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Friday, June 21 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verus Inc has 4,203 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. West Coast Fincl has 0.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,747 shares. The Montana-based Davidson Investment Advisors has invested 1.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd has 76,777 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Fayerweather Charles has invested 3.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Veritas Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 86,452 shares. Regions Finance Corp has invested 0.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bridgeway Cap holds 0.15% or 84,952 shares. 126,432 are owned by Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Corporation. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.99% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pinnacle Prns Inc has invested 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Franklin Resource Inc holds 11.26M shares. Ameritas Invest, Nebraska-based fund reported 63,376 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 19,354 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was made by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr (TLT) stake by 18,142 shares to 51,509 valued at $6.84M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 22,768 shares and now owns 28,040 shares. Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 16.37% above currents $47.52 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Financial Architects holds 14,136 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.62% or 39,948 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Invest Advisors invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Private Wealth Llc stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Co, a Washington-based fund reported 5,429 shares. Davenport And Company Lc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.72M shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 26,916 shares stake. Reliant Inv Ltd Liability has 11,140 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Palouse Cap Management Inc invested in 73,437 shares. Cincinnati holds 4.78% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.38 million shares. 448,821 were accumulated by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 37,845 were accumulated by Peoples Svcs Corp. Excalibur Mgmt accumulated 27,691 shares.