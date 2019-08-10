Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Boosted By $1.97 Million Its Ubs Group (UBS) Stake; PPG Industries (PPG)’s Sentiment Is 0.88

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased Ubs Group (UBS) stake by 1.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag acquired 164,080 shares as Ubs Group (UBS)’s stock declined 15.89%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 12.18M shares with $147.78 million value, up from 12.02 million last quarter. Ubs Group now has $39.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 2.51M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 23/04/2018 – Correct: UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.47B, not CHF4.88B; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Pft CHF1.51B; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UBS GROUP AG’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE,; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION REDUCED BOTH 2017 BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY CHF 0.03; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.88B; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS CHAIRMAN AXEL WEBER AND THE OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION FOR A FURTHER ONE-YEAR TERM; 03/04/2018 – REG-UBS AG UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Group AG’s Sound 1Q Results Reflect Value of Globally Diversified Leading Wealth Manager With Investment Banking Capabilities; 03/05/2018 – UBS Applies for Control of China Joint Venture

PPG Industries Inc (PPG) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 240 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 274 decreased and sold their stock positions in PPG Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 181.84 million shares, down from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding PPG Industries Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 243 Increased: 162 New Position: 78.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 1.08 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program Aims to Further Right-Size Employee Headcount and Production Capacity; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 08/03/2018 Akzo Nobel expects headwinds from material costs in 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Former Vice Pres and Controller Was Put on Administrative Leave as of April 25, 2018; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: CARLYLE COMMITTED TO KEEPING SPECIALTY CHEMICALS HEADQUARTERS IN THE NETHERLANDS; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to sell unit to Carlyle, GIC for 10.1 bln euros

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $27.25 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 22.68 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Trian Fund Management L.P. holds 7.23% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. for 5.98 million shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 720,425 shares or 3.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Management Llc has 2.48% invested in the company for 3.70 million shares. The Ohio-based First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 2.16% in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 581,631 shares.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 17.80 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.