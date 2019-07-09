Flossbach Von Storch Ag Cut Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake; Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Shorts Down By 2.65%

Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) had a decrease of 2.65% in short interest. CLVS’s SI was 11.93 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.65% from 12.26 million shares previously. With 1.60M avg volume, 8 days are for Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s short sellers to cover CLVS’s short positions. The SI to Clovis Oncology Inc’s float is 34.7%. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 910,739 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA® (RU; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 08/03/2018 Clovis Oncology Announces Notice of Allowance for Rucaparib High Dosage Strength Tablet Patent with Expiration in 2035

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased Activision Blizzard (ATVI) stake by 2.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 59,161 shares as Activision Blizzard (ATVI)’s stock rose 3.84%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 2.66M shares with $121.31M value, down from 2.72M last quarter. Activision Blizzard now has $35.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 2.76M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Clovis Oncology, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 13,000 shares. D E Shaw Com Incorporated holds 0.01% or 454,879 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 30,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Gru Inc holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. 258,176 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0% or 8,681 shares. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.22% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). 43,907 are owned by Gru One Trading Limited Partnership. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 290,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 55,027 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 29,543 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 31,161 shares. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 29,927 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Clovis Oncology had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CLVS in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $760.37 million. The Company’s commercial product includes Rubraca tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Immunomedics: Contrarian Oncology Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pfizer’s Talzenna Gets Approval in Europe for Breast Cancer – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Clovis Oncology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CLVS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CARA, CLVS, TCX – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.22M for 58.03 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 24 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 13 with “Neutral”. Wedbush maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $56 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, January 29. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $64 target in Wednesday, February 13 report. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, January 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $55 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Bernstein.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company reported 9.96 million shares. Cibc World Markets Corp invested 0.27% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Shanda Asset Holdings Ltd stated it has 0.15% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Hudock Capital Group Lc invested in 2,005 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Eulav Asset Management stated it has 0.92% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 19,053 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 1.88 million shares. Dupont Capital Management stated it has 14,419 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bailard Inc reported 0.15% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). First Foundation holds 0.02% or 7,914 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 0.09% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 477,930 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs accumulated 42,870 shares. Adirondack Tru reported 1,270 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity. NOLAN PETER J bought $4.30M worth of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Tuesday, March 12.