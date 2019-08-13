Flossbach Von Storch Ag Cut Danaher (DHR) Holding by $439.58 Million; Share Value Rose; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Maintains Holding in Freeport (FCX)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 544,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 8.31 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.08 million, up from 7.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 11.11 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS IT LOOKS FORWARD TO REACHING ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA IS IN TALKS WITH RIO ON GRASBERG DIVESTMENT; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S LOCAL OPS ASKED TO HALT SOME ACTIVITIES: MINISTRY; 21/03/2018 – Freeport Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia president wants to wrap up Freeport talks by end-April; 19/03/2018 – PHILIPPINE SUBIC FREEPORT INVESTMENT PLEDGES FELL 46%: STANDARD

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Danaher (DHR) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 3.33 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 1.76M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231.74M, down from 5.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Danaher for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $140.01. About 508,481 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 12,525 shares to 295,655 shares, valued at $30.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Femsa Adr (NYSE:FMX) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98M for 30.44 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natera Inc by 32,432 shares to 289,764 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 617,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,648 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).