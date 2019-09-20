Flossbach Von Storch Ag Boosted Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding; Shorts at CAIXABANK SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (CIXPF) Raised By 29.34%

CAIXABANK SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (OTCMKTS:CIXPF) had an increase of 29.34% in short interest. CIXPF’s SI was 705,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 29.34% from 545,700 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 3529 days are for CAIXABANK SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (OTCMKTS:CIXPF)’s short sellers to cover CIXPF’s short positions. The stock increased 7.66% or $0.1876 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6376. About 9,528 shares traded or 222.22% up from the average. CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIXPF) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased Salesforce.Com (CRM) stake by 31.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag acquired 23,350 shares as Salesforce.Com (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 98,475 shares with $14.94 million value, up from 75,125 last quarter. Salesforce.Com now has $134.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $153.6. About 2.91M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 22.10% above currents $153.6 stock price. Salesforce.com had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CRM in report on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Jefferies. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 23 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 5 report. Wedbush maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. JMP Securities maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, August 23 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 23 by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regal Limited Liability invested 0.44% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 29,874 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Singapore-based Seatown Pte Ltd has invested 3.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Co has 5,178 shares. The Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Ltd has invested 0.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 58,211 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 121 shares. Fagan Assocs Incorporated owns 0.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,845 shares. Miles Cap Inc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,895 shares. Oakworth owns 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 675 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability invested 1.41% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 84,000 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased Colgate (NYSE:CL) stake by 165,325 shares to 204,691 valued at $14.67 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 37,689 shares and now owns 1.87 million shares. Visa (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

