Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) Reaches $49.18 After 5.00% Up Move; Essex Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Lindsay Com (LNN) Stake

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Lindsay Corp Com (LNN) stake by 76.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 22,886 shares as Lindsay Corp Com (LNN)’s stock rose 7.41%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 6,890 shares with $667,000 value, down from 29,776 last quarter. Lindsay Corp Com now has $974.76M valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $90.37. About 15,933 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 06/03/2018 Lindsay Event Puts Focus on Precision Irrigation and Smart Farming Practices; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q OPER REV. $130.3M, EST. $131.8M; 02/04/2018 – Lindsay Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 9; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M; 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY CORP – BACKLOG OF UNSHIPPED ORDERS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $90.2 MLN, COMPARED WITH $62.3 MLN AT FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindsay Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNN); 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q ADJ. EPS 56C, EST. 67C (2 ESTS.); 29/03/2018 – Lindsay’s Road Zipper System® to Be Deployed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

The stock of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 550,201 shares traded. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has declined 18.18% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.18% the S&P500. Some Historical FND News: 03/05/2018 – FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC – RAISING FULL YEAR SALES AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK REFLECTING YEAR-TO-DATE PERFORMANCE; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–REPAIR GARAGE 8TH FLOOR AND DRAIN – 36C24218R0071; 05/04/2018 – Snipp Executes Its First Five-Year Hospitality Loyalty Agreement Based on a Variable Pricing Model With a Guaranteed Floor and; 03/05/2018 – FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 ADJ EPS $0.93 – $1.01; 03/05/2018 – FLOOR & DECOR – SEES 2018 CAPEX $150 MLN – $158 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Snipp Executes Its First Five-Year Hospitality Loyalty Agreement Based on a Variable Pricing Model With a Guaranteed Floor and Announces Increase to Non-Brokered Private Placement; 07/03/2018 Floor & Decor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $4.90B company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $51.64 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:FND worth $244.95 million more.

Analysts await Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. LNN’s profit will be $3.34 million for 72.88 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Lindsay Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold LNN shares while 47 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 9.36 million shares or 0.69% less from 9.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 4,413 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 40,030 shares. Kbc Nv holds 161,143 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 68 shares. Voya Invest Lc has 0.06% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 262,865 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 26,477 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 3,268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 3,635 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 2,925 shares. Essex Invest Management Com Ltd Liability invested in 6,890 shares or 0.1% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 7,007 shares. 58,858 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. 15,616 are owned by Sterling Cap Lc. Teton Advsrs owns 15,164 shares.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Correvio Pharma Corp Com stake by 443,249 shares to 577,133 valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Antares Pharma Inc Com (NASDAQ:ATRS) stake by 166,237 shares and now owns 672,537 shares. Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

More notable recent Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Royce Premier Fund Comments on Lindsay Corp – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Lindsay Corporation’s (NYSE:LNN) 4.8% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Royce Premier Fund 2nd Quarter Manager Commentary – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lindsay Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company has market cap of $4.90 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It has a 43.14 P/E ratio. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

More notable recent Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “APHA, GLUU, NTAP and FLR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:FND) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Floor&DecorHoldings (NYSE:FND), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Floor&DecorHoldings has $5100 highest and $43 lowest target. $46.83’s average target is -4.78% below currents $49.18 stock price. Floor&DecorHoldings had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 5 by Loop Capital.