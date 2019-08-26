Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Home Improvement Stores industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. 41 2.50 N/A 1.09 35.95 Lowe’s Companies Inc. 104 1.15 N/A 2.92 34.69

Demonstrates Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. and Lowe’s Companies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Lowe’s Companies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 20% 8.6% Lowe’s Companies Inc. 0.00% 52.4% 6.2%

Liquidity

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lowe’s Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. and Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Lowe’s Companies Inc. 0 4 9 2.69

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $46, and a -2.11% downside potential. Competitively Lowe’s Companies Inc. has a consensus target price of $117.14, with potential upside of 10.10%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Lowe’s Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. and Lowe’s Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 79.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.17% of Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. -0.31% -7.4% -17.73% 16.52% -18.18% 51.16% Lowe’s Companies Inc. -1.36% -0.78% -8.4% 5.9% 2.14% 9.79%

For the past year Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lowe’s Companies Inc.

Summary

Lowe’s Companies Inc. beats Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The companyÂ’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. It operates 72 warehouse-format stores across 17 states. The company also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.

LoweÂ’s Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions. It also offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; extended protection plans; and in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair services. The company sells its national brand-name merchandise and private branded products to homeowners, renters, and professional customers; and retail customers comprising individual homeowners and renters. As of March 24, 2017, it operated 2,365 home improvement and hardware stores. The company also sells its products through online sites comprising Lowes.com and Lowesforpros.com; and through mobile applications. LoweÂ’s Companies, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina.