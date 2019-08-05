FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR)’s Financial Results Comparing With MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) and MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLIR Systems Inc. 51 3.53 N/A 2.02 24.62 MKS Instruments Inc. 83 2.25 N/A 5.47 15.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. MKS Instruments Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than FLIR Systems Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. FLIR Systems Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than MKS Instruments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLIR Systems Inc. 0.00% 15% 9.8% MKS Instruments Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 10.8%

Volatility and Risk

FLIR Systems Inc.’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MKS Instruments Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FLIR Systems Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival MKS Instruments Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. MKS Instruments Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FLIR Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for FLIR Systems Inc. and MKS Instruments Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FLIR Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MKS Instruments Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

FLIR Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.33% and an $56 consensus price target. On the other hand, MKS Instruments Inc.’s potential upside is 55.28% and its consensus price target is $117.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MKS Instruments Inc. seems more appealing than FLIR Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both FLIR Systems Inc. and MKS Instruments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 93.68% respectively. About 0.8% of FLIR Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are MKS Instruments Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FLIR Systems Inc. -4.57% -8.26% -6.28% 2.35% -14.25% 14.06% MKS Instruments Inc. -4.93% 3.89% -3.87% 4.58% -8.76% 31.76%

For the past year FLIR Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MKS Instruments Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors MKS Instruments Inc. beats FLIR Systems Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government customers for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare. This segment also develops hand-held and weapon-mounted thermal imaging systems for use by consumers. The Instruments segment offer devices that image, measure, and assess thermal energy, gases, electricity, and other environmental elements for industrial, commercial, and scientific applications. The Security segment develops and manufactures cameras and video recording systems for use in commercial, critical infrastructure, and home monitoring applications. The OEM and Emerging Markets segment provides thermal and visible-spectrum imaging camera cores and components that are utilized by third parties to create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems. The segment also develops and manufactures intelligent traffic systems; imaging solutions for the smartphone and mobile devices market; and thermal imaging solutions for commercial-use unmanned aerial systems. The Maritime segment develops and manufactures electronics and imaging instruments for the recreational and commercial maritime market under the FLIR and Raymarine brands. The Detection segment offers sensors, instruments, and integrated platform solutions for the detection, identification, and suppression of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives threats for military force protection, homeland security, first responders, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings, as well as subsystems and subassemblies; photonics products comprising photonics instruments and systems, and vibration and motion control products, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.