FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) and Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLIR Systems Inc. 49 4.16 N/A 2.19 22.75 Electro-Sensors Inc. 3 1.41 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates FLIR Systems Inc. and Electro-Sensors Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FLIR Systems Inc. and Electro-Sensors Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLIR Systems Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 10.6% Electro-Sensors Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Volatility & Risk

FLIR Systems Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Electro-Sensors Inc.’s 0.45 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FLIR Systems Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Electro-Sensors Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.8 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. Electro-Sensors Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FLIR Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for FLIR Systems Inc. and Electro-Sensors Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FLIR Systems Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Electro-Sensors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FLIR Systems Inc.’s upside potential is 8.24% at a $59 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FLIR Systems Inc. and Electro-Sensors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.5% and 5.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of FLIR Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Electro-Sensors Inc. has 81.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FLIR Systems Inc. -3.58% 0.71% -3.54% 3% -9.77% 14.49% Electro-Sensors Inc. 2.27% 6.4% 1.12% -5.14% -11.98% 5.88%

For the past year FLIR Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Electro-Sensors Inc.

Summary

FLIR Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Electro-Sensors Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government customers for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare. This segment also develops hand-held and weapon-mounted thermal imaging systems for use by consumers. The Instruments segment offer devices that image, measure, and assess thermal energy, gases, electricity, and other environmental elements for industrial, commercial, and scientific applications. The Security segment develops and manufactures cameras and video recording systems for use in commercial, critical infrastructure, and home monitoring applications. The OEM and Emerging Markets segment provides thermal and visible-spectrum imaging camera cores and components that are utilized by third parties to create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems. The segment also develops and manufactures intelligent traffic systems; imaging solutions for the smartphone and mobile devices market; and thermal imaging solutions for commercial-use unmanned aerial systems. The Maritime segment develops and manufactures electronics and imaging instruments for the recreational and commercial maritime market under the FLIR and Raymarine brands. The Detection segment offers sensors, instruments, and integrated platform solutions for the detection, identification, and suppression of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives threats for military force protection, homeland security, first responders, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays. It also provides production monitoring devices, such as tilt switches, vibration monitors, and slide gate position monitors; hazard monitoring systems; temperature sensors; digital control products for motors that require a complete closed loop proportional integral derivative control; and closed loop controllers to coordinate production speed in process motors and reduce waste. In addition, the company develops and produces HazardPRO nodes; and develops software updates to its standard products, new calibration software for its slide gate monitors, and released new versions of the HazardPRO gateway and I/O boards. The company serves grain/feed/milling, bulk material, manufacturing, food product, ethanol, and power generation industries, as well as other processing areas. It sells its products through internal sales team, manufacturer's representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. Electro-Sensors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.