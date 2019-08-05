FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Comparison side by side

FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) are two firms in the Scientific & Technical Instruments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLIR Systems Inc. 51 3.49 N/A 2.02 24.62 Bel Fuse Inc. 18 0.26 N/A 1.69 9.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of FLIR Systems Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc. Bel Fuse Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than FLIR Systems Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. FLIR Systems Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Bel Fuse Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLIR Systems Inc. 0.00% 15% 9.8% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 5.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.15 shows that FLIR Systems Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Bel Fuse Inc. has beta of 1.86 which is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FLIR Systems Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Bel Fuse Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Bel Fuse Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FLIR Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown FLIR Systems Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FLIR Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bel Fuse Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

FLIR Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.72% and an $56 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FLIR Systems Inc. and Bel Fuse Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 51.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of FLIR Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Bel Fuse Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FLIR Systems Inc. -4.57% -8.26% -6.28% 2.35% -14.25% 14.06% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.72% -12.63% -27.69% -24.17% -7.1% 12.22%

For the past year FLIR Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bel Fuse Inc.

Summary

FLIR Systems Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Bel Fuse Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government customers for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare. This segment also develops hand-held and weapon-mounted thermal imaging systems for use by consumers. The Instruments segment offer devices that image, measure, and assess thermal energy, gases, electricity, and other environmental elements for industrial, commercial, and scientific applications. The Security segment develops and manufactures cameras and video recording systems for use in commercial, critical infrastructure, and home monitoring applications. The OEM and Emerging Markets segment provides thermal and visible-spectrum imaging camera cores and components that are utilized by third parties to create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems. The segment also develops and manufactures intelligent traffic systems; imaging solutions for the smartphone and mobile devices market; and thermal imaging solutions for commercial-use unmanned aerial systems. The Maritime segment develops and manufactures electronics and imaging instruments for the recreational and commercial maritime market under the FLIR and Raymarine brands. The Detection segment offers sensors, instruments, and integrated platform solutions for the detection, identification, and suppression of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives threats for military force protection, homeland security, first responders, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.