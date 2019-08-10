FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) and Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Contrasting side by side

Both FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) and Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) compete on a level playing field in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLIR Systems Inc. 51 3.79 N/A 2.02 24.62 Aethlon Medical Inc. 1 23.13 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates FLIR Systems Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLIR Systems Inc. 0.00% 15% 9.8% Aethlon Medical Inc. 0.00% -164.5% -119.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.15 beta means FLIR Systems Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FLIR Systems Inc. are 2.5 and 1.6. Competitively, Aethlon Medical Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. FLIR Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aethlon Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

FLIR Systems Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FLIR Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aethlon Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of FLIR Systems Inc. is $56, with potential upside of 15.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FLIR Systems Inc. and Aethlon Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 14.2% respectively. About 0.8% of FLIR Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.7% of Aethlon Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FLIR Systems Inc. -4.57% -8.26% -6.28% 2.35% -14.25% 14.06% Aethlon Medical Inc. -29.94% -50% -69.97% -83.7% -82.11% -86.75%

For the past year FLIR Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Aethlon Medical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

FLIR Systems Inc. beats Aethlon Medical Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government customers for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare. This segment also develops hand-held and weapon-mounted thermal imaging systems for use by consumers. The Instruments segment offer devices that image, measure, and assess thermal energy, gases, electricity, and other environmental elements for industrial, commercial, and scientific applications. The Security segment develops and manufactures cameras and video recording systems for use in commercial, critical infrastructure, and home monitoring applications. The OEM and Emerging Markets segment provides thermal and visible-spectrum imaging camera cores and components that are utilized by third parties to create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems. The segment also develops and manufactures intelligent traffic systems; imaging solutions for the smartphone and mobile devices market; and thermal imaging solutions for commercial-use unmanned aerial systems. The Maritime segment develops and manufactures electronics and imaging instruments for the recreational and commercial maritime market under the FLIR and Raymarine brands. The Detection segment offers sensors, instruments, and integrated platform solutions for the detection, identification, and suppression of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives threats for military force protection, homeland security, first responders, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device for the single-use removal of life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosome-based products to diagnose and monitor neurological disorders and cancer; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.