FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Analysts See $0.59 EPS; Ferro Has 0.82 Sentiment

Analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report $0.59 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.51% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. FLIR’s profit would be $80.00 million giving it 22.88 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, FLIR Systems, Inc.’s analysts see 5.36% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 137,343 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir

Ferro Corp (FOE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.67, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 74 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 90 cut down and sold stock positions in Ferro Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 81.57 million shares, down from 83.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ferro Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 58 Increased: 52 New Position: 22.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation for 200,856 shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp owns 642,500 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 1.77% invested in the company for 1.16 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 1.72% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3.42 million shares.

The stock increased 1.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 58,955 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – INCREASED ITS SENIOR-SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $500 MLN; 28/03/2018 – FERRO CORP FOE.N : BMO STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM AND $29 TARGET PRICE; 13/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to Descendant of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 21/03/2018 – Ferro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS -GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN RESPECT OF SUKINDA AND CHINGUDIPAL CHROMITE MINES FOR 987.7 MLN RUPEES; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAYS POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST PAYMENT MAY AFFECT CO’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDEND; 19/03/2018 – Tronc’s Michael Ferro Retires After LA Times Sale; 19/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN NUASAHI, BANGUR CHROMITE MINES AMOUNTING TO 241.3 MLN RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD – AFTER MEETING WITH INTERVENTION OF DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION, AGITATION AT CO’S THERUBALI UNIT CALLED OFF; 14/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to relative of Former Chicago Tribune Owner

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $933.55 million. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. It has a 18.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 16.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FOE’s profit will be $25.12M for 9.29 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

