FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Analysts See $0.55 EPS; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Decreased Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake By $2.92 Million

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) stake by 59.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 9,745 shares as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)’s stock rose 9.77%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 6,715 shares with $2.02 million value, down from 16,460 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corporation now has $104.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commicial Commun Satellite; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate defense bill would bar Turkey from buying F-35 jets; 17/04/2018 – They are jointly engineered by Lockheed Martin, Stratasys and Phoenix Analysis & Design Technologies; 06/04/2018 – Germany, France develop new maritime surveillance plane against Russian subs; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gest $522.3M Navy Contract Modification for Trident II Missile Production and System Support; 07/04/2018 – Japan activates first marines since WW2 to bolster defenses against China; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 04/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE MILITARY AIRCRAFT SALE TO GERMANY FOR ESTIMATED COST OF $1.4 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $1.46B Not-to-Exceed Modification to Previously Awarded Advance Acquisition Contract From U.S. Navy

Analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report $0.55 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. FLIR’s profit would be $74.67 million giving it 24.78 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, FLIR Systems, Inc.’s analysts see 3.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 272,083 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLIR Systems, Inc. shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea holds 0% or 7,900 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 34 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 38,392 were accumulated by Rampart Inv Mngmt Llc. British Columbia Mgmt Corp, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 25,881 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 39,102 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Orca Inv reported 18,049 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 132,211 shares. First Merchants Corporation reported 60,573 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 5,923 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 7,496 shares. 69,023 are owned by Raymond James Advsr. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 53,757 shares.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, makes, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.40 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. It has a 24.96 P/E ratio. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government clients for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare.

Among 3 analysts covering FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. FLIR Systems had 8 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 11, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Hold” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, February 20. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird.

Among 7 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 14 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $340 target. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Vertical Research on Thursday, January 10. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Monday, January 14. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $338 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 EPS, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 19.59 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) stake by 2,300 shares to 47,047 valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) stake by 22,180 shares and now owns 45,280 shares. 3 Technologies Inc. was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. Shares for $2.30M were sold by Evans Michele A. Shares for $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25. Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million worth of stock.

