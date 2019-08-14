FLIR Systems (FLIR) to pay $0.17 on Sep 6, 2019; YOKOHAMA RUBBER ORDINARY SHARES (YORUF) Shorts Lowered By 4.91%

FLIR Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. FLIR Systems Inc’s current price of $47.35 translates into 0.36% yield. FLIR Systems Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 462,694 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR Systems, Inc. shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 31,191 shares. Moreover, Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Moreover, Invesco has 0.05% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.62 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership owns 16,414 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 71,476 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 18,086 shares. First Merchants invested 0.47% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 11,079 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 11,353 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc owns 17,181 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 16,029 shares. 129,256 are held by Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Com. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Or owns 127,093 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Ltd has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, makes, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.42 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. It has a 23.5 P/E ratio. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government clients for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare.