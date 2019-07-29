FLIR Systems (FLIR) to pay $0.17 on Sep 6, 2019; Wexford Capital LP Lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holding

Wexford Capital Lp decreased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) stake by 48.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp sold 5,000 shares as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)’s stock declined 19.34%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 5,250 shares with $491,000 value, down from 10,250 last quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $8.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 346,719 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 07/05/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Resolves Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q NET REV. $21.9M, EST. $33.9M; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Intends to Advance Lumasiran to a Phase 3 Study in Late 2018; 29/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming June Investor Conferences

FLIR Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. FLIR Systems Inc’s current price of $51.42 translates into 0.33% yield. FLIR Systems Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 1.34 million shares traded or 76.74% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR Systems, Inc. shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust invested in 110 shares. Covington Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 1,250 shares. 62,793 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com. Mondrian Invest Prtn Ltd invested in 89,076 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Amer Int Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 5,923 shares. Optimum Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 5,411 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.49% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Pictet Asset Management holds 58,623 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bbt Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,023 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Cibc Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Da Davidson Co, Montana-based fund reported 20,073 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 53,727 shares. 24,059 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, makes, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.98 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. It has a 25.52 P/E ratio. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government clients for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLIR, FFIV, RPD – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Shape FLIR Systems’ (FLIR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “All You Need to Know About Flir Systems (FLIR) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-2.06 EPS, down 12.57% or $0.23 from last year’s $-1.83 per share. After $-1.73 actual EPS reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.08% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 18 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Evercore. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $138 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. BMO Capital Markets maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $126 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 9. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Cowen & Co maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $147 target. Chardan Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

Wexford Capital Lp increased T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 63,127 shares to 145,506 valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wave Life Sciences Ltd stake by 47,000 shares and now owns 57,240 shares. Stars Group Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Inc stated it has 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 68,126 shares. Moreover, Rock Springs LP has 0.84% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 233,500 shares. Td Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 92,522 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd reported 60,257 shares. Ser Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.03% or 1.22M shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd has 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 39,919 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Cls Investments Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 25,882 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 3,800 shares. Fred Alger invested in 0.16% or 417,713 shares. Citigroup reported 11,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings.