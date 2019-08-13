FLIR Systems (FLIR) to pay $0.17 on Sep 6, 2019; Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

FLIR Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. FLIR Systems Inc’s current price of $47.27 translates into 0.36% yield. FLIR Systems Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 495,956 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F

Among 2 analysts covering Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Teledyne Technologies had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. See Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy Old Target: $275.0000 New Target: $328.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $265 Initiates Coverage On

15/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $248 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLIR Systems, Inc. shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 7,496 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0.01% or 888,132 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested 0.16% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 0.04% or 9,200 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Retail Bank The accumulated 0.02% or 25,709 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Pictet North America Advisors holds 32,685 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. State Street holds 0.02% or 5.48 million shares. Farmers & Merchants Incorporated stated it has 75 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr holds 0.01% or 69,023 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.07% or 41,105 shares. Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Granite Prns Ltd Llc holds 22,771 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 710,903 shares. Peoples Finance Service Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, makes, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.41 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. It has a 23.46 P/E ratio. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government clients for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Shape FLIR Systems’ (FLIR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLIR, FFIV, RPD – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Defense Stock Roundup: LMT, UTX, NOC, GD Report Impressive Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $293.27. About 50,015 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q Net $66.5M; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – ITS TELEDYNE ISCO BUSINESS UNIT RECEIVED ORDER FROM KUWAIT MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS; 20/03/2018 – Teledyne to Produce Consumables for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61; 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.67 TO $7.77; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.67 billion. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. It has a 30.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems.

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) A Financially Strong Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Teledyne to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Adds Denise Cade to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Teledyne Technologies Incorporated shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Limited Com stated it has 1.39% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Natixis stated it has 74,552 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 65,186 shares. Spectrum Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Sg Americas Lc holds 0.01% or 4,437 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 57,955 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment holds 149 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 71,887 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 2,169 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Company accumulated 508,832 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 981 shares. Motco stated it has 0.08% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Amer International Group Inc holds 0.07% or 72,207 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com has 3,309 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).