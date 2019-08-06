FLIR Systems (FLIR) to pay $0.17 on Sep 6, 2019; INTERTAIN GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (INGGF) Shorts Increased By 100%

FLIR Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. FLIR Systems Inc’s current price of $46.39 translates into 0.37% yield. FLIR Systems Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.96% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 1.35M shares traded or 75.94% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, makes, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.32 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. It has a 23.02 P/E ratio. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government clients for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare.

