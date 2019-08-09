FLIR Systems (FLIR) to pay $0.17 on Sep 6, 2019; Endurant Capital Management LP Lifted By $7.61 Million Its Intricon (IIN) Stake

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased Intricon Corp (IIN) stake by 122.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endurant Capital Management Lp acquired 304,477 shares as Intricon Corp (IIN)’s stock declined 21.83%. The Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 552,457 shares with $13.86 million value, up from 247,980 last quarter. Intricon Corp now has $156.83 million valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 95,628 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.07 million shares or 10.64% more from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 0% or 545,089 shares. Ranger Investment Mgmt Lp owns 0.24% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 131,377 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 87,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 12,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,908 were accumulated by Sun Life Fin Incorporated. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 3,650 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 32,716 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 500 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Stifel Financial reported 69,955 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns reported 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Morgan Stanley invested in 23,619 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 60,344 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 2,641 shares. Prescott Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.1% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN).

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased Cigna Corp New stake by 3,947 shares to 66,997 valued at $10.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Axsome Therapeutics Inc stake by 156,927 shares and now owns 52,268 shares. Allergan Plc was reduced too.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, makes, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.74 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. It has a 24.17 P/E ratio. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government clients for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare.