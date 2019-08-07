FLIR Systems (FLIR) to pay $0.17 on Sep 6, 2019; Discovery Communications (DISCA)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Discovery Communications Inc (DISCA) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 260 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 216 reduced and sold positions in Discovery Communications Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 311.22 million shares, down from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Discovery Communications Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 13 to 13 for the same number . Sold All: 54 Reduced: 162 Increased: 176 New Position: 84.

FLIR Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. FLIR Systems Inc’s current price of $46.74 translates into 0.36% yield. FLIR Systems Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 1.01M shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses

The stock increased 1.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 5.90M shares traded or 50.64% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL

Chieftain Capital Management Inc. holds 15.51% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. for 18,471 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc owns 403,887 shares or 7.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bislett Management Llc has 6.91% invested in the company for 450,000 shares. The Louisiana-based Diversified Investment Strategies Llc has invested 6.88% in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc., a Washington-based fund reported 4.67 million shares.

Discovery Communications, Inc. operates as a media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.79 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 25.14 P/E ratio. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other divisions.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Discovery (DISCA) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Discovery (DISCA) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Discovery Communications (DISCA) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, DISCA, UAL – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery (DISCA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FLIR Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for FLIR – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Shape FLIR Systems’ (FLIR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLIR, FFIV, RPD – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.