FLIR Systems (FLIR) to pay $0.17 on Sep 6, 2019; Catalent (CTLT)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

FLIR Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. FLIR Systems Inc’s current price of $50.20 translates into 0.34% yield. FLIR Systems Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.54% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 1.40 million shares traded or 85.03% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway

Catalent (CTLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 129 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 94 sold and reduced stakes in Catalent. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 141.43 million shares, up from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Catalent in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 75 Increased: 90 New Position: 39.

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $90.35M for 22.70 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.78% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.59% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 643,740 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500.

Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. for 798,920 shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 133,975 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pier Capital Llc has 1.4% invested in the company for 222,946 shares. The Us-based Champlain Investment Partners Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 202,250 shares.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.20 billion. It operates through three divisions: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. It has a 53.82 P/E ratio. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, makes, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.82 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. It has a 24.91 P/E ratio. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government clients for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare.

