FLIR Systems (FLIR) to pay $0.17 on Sep 6, 2019; Assurant Has 1.69 Sentiment

FLIR Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. FLIR Systems Inc’s current price of $48.81 translates into 0.35% yield. FLIR Systems Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 1.09 million shares traded or 44.49% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15

Assurant Inc (AIZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 177 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 105 reduced and sold their positions in Assurant Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 54.06 million shares, down from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Assurant Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 79 Increased: 119 New Position: 58.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, makes, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.62 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. It has a 24.22 P/E ratio. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government clients for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare.

Element Capital Management Llc holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. for 1.51 million shares. Capital Returns Management Llc owns 85,250 shares or 4.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc has 2.97% invested in the company for 185,704 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 2.41% in the stock. Samlyn Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 831,473 shares.

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.83 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. It has a 23.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services.